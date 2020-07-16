An investigation has found that a British nuclear-powered submarine almost collided with a ferry in the Irish Sea.

The two vessels came within 100 metres of each other on November 6th, 2018 after the submarine had misjudged its speed.

The Stena Superfast ferry was travelling from Belfast to Cairnryan, Scotland and was forced to turn in order to avoid a collision.

According to a report from the UK’s Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB), the ferry was carrying 217 passengers and the submarines had 67 crew members on board.

The MAIB found the submarine’s control team “underestimated” how fast their vessel was going, stating both crews were placed in “immediate danger”.

The Royal Navy submarine was on patrol from its base in Faslane, Scotland at the time of the incident.