Three Waterford artists are set to benefit from a new bursary from the Theatre Royal.

The ‘Creative Shoots’ artist bursary scheme has been designed to offer artists currently working at home during lockdown the support they need to help progress their work, amidst the challenges facing them as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A €1,000 bursary, time inside the Theatre Royal to develop and workshop their work, and support from the theatre team to shoot a 3-minute video presentation of their work, will all be given to the three winners.

Speaking to Beat News, Theatre Manager Mary Boland says the lockdown has allowed them to think more about supporting local.

‘So have we had time to stop and consider how we could further support artists?’

‘We hadn’t really.’

‘And so this has provided us that kind of head space to stop and look and think what can we do.’

‘I think this type of bursary is a really good way forward for us.’

Director Mary Boland also says she hopes bursaries like these will allow artists continue as they plan for a summer season:

‘We are currently planning a Summer season optimistically.’

‘We have to be optimistic.’

‘As much as we want, we will work towards having people inside our building and we will also provide opportunities outside the building.’