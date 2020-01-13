Picture: Met Éireann Twitter/EUMETSAT Airmass image

Met Éireann have asked people not to share fake weather warnings online after a number of bogus ‘status red’ warnings were shared on social media today.

As Storm Brendan hit Irish shores, #StormBrendan quickly became the top trend on Twitter as users shared warnings, videos and photos of the latest weather.

However, among the thousands of tweets there were a number of false weather reports, warnings and charts being shared.

Head of Forecasting at Met Éireann, Evelyn Cusack asked people not to share the bogus information.

“There is some really crazy stuff out there,” Ms Cusack told Séan O’Rourke on RTÉ Radio.

“There are a whole lot of fake weather charts with red warnings and everything on it.”

Ms Cusack said that those creating and sharing these fake reports are extremely irresponsible.

She advised people to get their local weather forecast from the Met Éireann website and the app.

“We have spent the last two days considering this very carefully.

“We have a full team of people here with the best high resolution model.

“Some people think they are better at forecasting by looking out the window than Met Éireann.

“We run a 24/7 operation that is paid for by the citizens of Ireland so I’m actually astounded.”