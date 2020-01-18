Spain’s Balaeric Islands are cracking down on pub crawls and happy hours in bars.

Local officials are bringing in restrictions on alcohol sales in package holiday hotspots like Palma and Magaluf for the next five years.

They say they want to improve the quality of tourism on the islands.

“It’s the same problem that we face in Temple Bar in Dublin” says Eoghan Corry, editor of TravelExtra.ie, who believes it’s inevitable that locals would get fed up with binge-drinkers.

“At what stage do you start saying to people ‘look, the booze culture is not what we want, we want something more high-end’ and at what stage does that economically does that impact.

“That’s the big question that lies with tourism departments between the lifestyle of the locals and the quality of life of the locals.”