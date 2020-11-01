Covid restrictions putting pressure on public transport services

Digital Desk Staff

That is the message from the National Transport Authority (NTA) as reduced capacity levels on public transport remain in place causing pressure on some services.

In line with the Government’s living with Covid-19 Level 5 plan, public transport capacity is restricted to 25 per cent.

This has resulted in some services coming under severe pressure with passengers being left behind in some instances.

The problem is most acute on buses early in the morning, particularly in the Dublin region.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham said: “The return of schools on Monday is likely to give rise to additional pressure. We are anxious to make sure that customers are aware of the situation.

“NTA is asking people to avoid travelling at peak times and only to use public transport for essential purposes. Nobody wants to see a situation where essential workers, such as those on the healthcare frontline, cannot get on a bus.

“People who can work from home should work from home.

“We continue to encourage people to walk or cycle where possible. Customers who have no alternative to public transport should expect their journey to take longer and plan ahead accordingly.

“Drivers and other public transport staff are working in a very challenging environment, and customers should remain respectful of them at all times.

“And of course, wear a face covering while using public transport.”