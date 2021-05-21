A further 524 cases of Covid have been confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

As of 8am today, 107 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations were seen over the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, said: “Nphet is closely monitoring variants of concern, and are concerned about possible higher transmissibility of the so called Indian variant and its spread in other countries as well as early reports of its impact on vaccine effectiveness.

“The public are keeping the disease under control and the HSE is increasing the number of people vaccinated every day. But the variant may nevertheless pose a risk to the progress we have made. Nphet will keep a close eye on this as we move towards the end of May and consider the advice we need to provide to Government on any further easing of restrictions.”

