By Dean Egan.

This weekend on Beat, Orla Rapple will explore the realities of being pregnant during a pandemic.

“Covid cuddles” explores the challenges faced by those who had the experience of being pregnant during Covid-19.

Orla spoke to mothers who had premature babies, twins, first time mums, first time dads, couples on ivf journeys and people who suffered pregnancy loss.

You can tune in this Sunday morning from 10am to hear how the restrictions affected their pregnancy experience and beyond.