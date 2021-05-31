A further 378 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health on Monday.

There are currently 98 patients in hospital with the disease, including 35 in intensive care units — down slightly from a total of 99 on Sunday.

Data relating to Covid-19 deaths remains unavailable due to a cyberattack on the health service, while daily case numbers may also change due to future data reviews.

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths of patients who had previously tested positive for the virus were reported on Monday. Another 39 positive cases of the virus were confirmed in the region.

It comes after the Minister for Health said that 59 cases of Covid linked to variants of concern have been detected among people in mandatory hotel quarantine, according to the latest data available from the HSE.

Stephen Donnelly said that as of May 27th, 178 out of a total of 4,616 people who entered mandatory hotel quarantine in Ireland have tested positive for the virus.

The Minister said the system was proving effective by identifying variants of concern, as the Seanad debates extending the quarantine rules until July 31st.

The European Commission meanwhile proposed on Monday that people vaccinated against Covid-19 should be exempt from testing or quarantines when travelling from one EU country to another.

The EU executive is seeking to end a current patchwork of travel measures across the bloc as Covid-19 vaccinations accelerate.

Vaccinations

It comes as Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccine registration portal will begin to open for those aged 40 to 44 from Wednesday.

Half of the population has now received a first dose of a vaccine, according to HSE chief executive Paul Reid.

However, HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry has warned that gatherings seen over the weekend could “exploit our weakest position,” with large groups of unvaccinated people coming together.

The handling of the crowds by Dublin City Council has been slammed as mismanagement by a local city councillor, who defended those who took part and cautioned against the demonisation of younger people.