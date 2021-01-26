Opposition TDs have criticised what they describe as “half-baked” new restrictions on travel into the Republic amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both Sinn Féin and Labour responded to new measures announced by the Government on Tuesday, which include a mandatory quarantine period in a designated facility for travellers arriving without proof of a negative PCR test for the virus.

Those arriving from Brazil and South Africa will also be required to quarantine for 14 days in a designated facility, while all other arrivals will be required to quarantine at a location of their choice.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on transport, Darren O’Rourke TD, said the Government’s decision on restrictions “flies in the face” of advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the country’s chief medical officer (CMO).

“The Government’s failure to introduce mandatory post-arrival testing and hotel quarantine for all non-essential arrivals flies in the face of the advice from Nphet and the CMO. It also goes against the clear public opinion on the matter,” he said.

“The advice from Nphet is clear. They have said discretionary elements of testing and quarantine should be removed for all international arrivals, not just a small portion.

“We believe it is a huge mistake to ignore the public health advice for international arrivals. We will be back here in a number of weeks’ time, revisiting the same issue, but having lost crucial time,” Mr O’Rourke added.

“The Government’s half-baked attempt at mandatory quarantine is simply not enough.”

Suppression strategy

Separately on Tuesday, Labour Party leader and health spokesperson Alan Kelly said the new restrictions on travel did not go far enough.

“I am calling for a national aggressive suppression strategy that would eradicate community transmission of Covid-19 and ensure we have the right measures in place to contain the virus,” Mr Kelly said.

“The proposals from the Government today are half-baked, and will confuse the situation more. It was a missed opportunity to once and for all set out a strategy to suppress and contain the virus.”

As part of a strategy to suppress the virus, Mr Kelly called for a mandatory hotel quarantine for all those arriving into Ireland.

He also advocated for PCR testing of arrivals, with a second follow-up test at five days.

“Today’s proposals raise more questions about the Government’s plans as we have no detail on what specific legislation will be proposed, when it will be passed, and when the new travel and quarantine rules will come into force,” he added.

The Government has said it will take some weeks to fully “operationalise” the new measures on travel, after which mandatory quarantines can be implemented.