The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has now been a total of 1,947 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 7th November, the HPSC has been notified of 542 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,394* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the South East, Tipperary have the largest regional figure of new cases with 18.

Meanwhile Kilkenny have 8 new infections, Carlow and Wexford both record 6 and Waterford have less than 5.

Of the cases notified today;

277 are men / 264 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

181 in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 283 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.