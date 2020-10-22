The Department of Health have confirmed a further three Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland today along with 1,066 additional cases.

The news comes amid controversy over the contact tracing system becoming overwhelmed.

HSE chief Paul Reid has promised it will not happen again after Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said they only heard about the news from a report in The Irish Times.

The issue led to over 2,000 people being asked to conduct their contact tracing themselves.

HSE chief Paul Reid has said he takes responsibility for not informing Government of the situation, who learned of the issue through media reports.

“From my perspective, 70 per cent of the decision was right, the 30 per cent in terms of keeping the politicians, particularly the Minister and the Taoiseach, advised at the quickest pace we were dealing with this issue, was something that didn’t work the way it should,” he said.

“I take responsibility for that.”

Earlier today, Mr Reid apologised to the 2,000 people who were asked to forward a text to their own contacts.

“It’s an unfortunate situation, I regret it,” he said.