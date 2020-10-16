There have been three further Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland, while the Department of Health has confirmed a further 1,000 cases.

In the South East there are now 32 more in Waterford, 28 in Wexford, 23 in Kilkenny, 22 in Tipperary and 21 new confirmed cases of the virus in Carlow.

Of today’s cases:

478 are men / 520 are women

71 per cent are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

254 are in in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties

As of 2pm today 246 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, of which 30 are in ICU.

This is an increase of 13 patients in the last 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”