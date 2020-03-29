Spain has seen its highest number of deaths from the coronavirus recorded in 24 hours.

A further 838 people there have lost their lives after contracting Covid-19

It brings the death toll to more than 6,500 there.

Sky’s Europe Correspondent Adam Parsons, says its death rate appears to be outstripping that of Italy.

He said: “Spain has this grim record that it has raced from 100 deaths to 1,000 quicker than Italy.

“It has now raced from a 1,000 deaths in total to 6,500 in 9 days and that grim progress took Italy 12.”