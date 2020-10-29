The Department of Health have confirmed a further six Covid-19 related deaths and an additional 866 confirmed cases in the Republic of Ireland today.

There has been a total of 1,902 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

428 are men / 438 are women

63 per cent are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

242 are in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties

In the South East – Wexford has confirmed the highest new cases today with 29, followed by Waterford with 24, Tipperary with 15, Carlow 6 and Kilkenny 5 new confirmed cases.

As of 2pm today, 328 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, of which 43 are in ICU.

An increase of 15 Covid-19 patients receiving hospital treatment has been reported in the last 24 hours.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.”

“Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.”

“I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons,” he added.