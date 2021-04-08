James Cox & Cillian Doyle.

Seven further Covid-19 related deaths and 400 additional cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 testing in nursing homes has hit its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, with the vaccine impact beginning to show.

In the South East,

Wexford has 7 new cases – the highest case figure in the region.

Carlow, Waterford and Tipperary have each recorded less than 5 new cases while there is n o new cases of the virus in Kilkenny.

The seven-day positivity rate from community testing has also dropped below three per cent for the first time this year, with cases either stalling or falling despite an increase in the number of tests being carried out.

The news comes as Ireland passed the one million mark for vaccines doses administered on Thursday.