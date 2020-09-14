The self-isolation period for people with Covid-19 has reduced from 14 days to 10.

Guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre says the full two weeks would be necessary if symptoms are still present.

The patient must be fever free for the last five days.

For those who have been identified as a close contact of a confirmed case the quarantine period remains 14 days.

It does not apply to people arriving here from non-Green List countries.

This news comes as the governments new medium-term Covid-19 plan is expected to be finalised today.

It’ll be published tomorrow and contain five tiers of restrictions – with level five being similar to lockdown earlier this year.

It’s expected Dublin will be placed under stricter rules than the rest of the country due to the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

The plan will outline five levels of restrictions that can be introduced at a local and regional level to suppress outbreaks of the Coronavirus.

It’s also likely to see the return of spectator sport and a new traffic light system for international travel.