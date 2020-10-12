A Covid-19 outbreak has been confirmed at a County Wexford nursing home.

The cluster has been identified at Middletown House Nursing Home in Ardamine in Gorey.

The cases were detected arising from routine testing at the facility, and a care plan has been implemented in response.

In a statement to Beat news this evening, management says;

“Engagement is being undertaken on a day-to-day basis with the HSE and relevant authorities to ensure the best care measures are being implemented for Covid-19 positive residents and for every resident in our nursing home.”