By Dean Egan.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is predicting a drop in Covid-19 hospital admission by mind-March if the country continues on its current path.

NPHET says the number could drop to 250 in less than a month, that would be a 70% decline in admission.

813 people are currently receiving treatment in public hospitals.

NPHET says daily cases numbers could also fall to 200 by March 1st.

33 further deaths and 744 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the republic.

In the South East, Waterford recorded 37 new cases, Wexford 23, Tipperary 17, Carlow 13 and Kilkenny has 8 new infections of the disease.