Leaders of the Stormont Executive Michelle O’Neill and Arlene Foster. Photo: PA Images.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

There have been 1,012 new cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hour reporting period, the region’s Department of Health has announced.

Some 7,090 new positive cases have been notified in the last seven days.

There were five deaths reported on Sunday, taking the toll recorded by the department to 615.

There are 228 patients with Covid-19 being treated in hospital, with 30 in intensive care.

The figures come as four prison officers in the region have tested positive for virus, with a further 14 staff and two prisoners in isolation as a precaution.

Northern Ireland is now under tighter restrictions with schools closed for two weeks and much of the hospitality sector closed for at least four weeks.

The North and border counties are continuing to experience high rates of coronavirus infections, with the Derry and Strabane council area the worst hit in the UK and Ireland.

The area has recorded a case incidence rate of 870.8 per 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Over the last 14 days, the incidence rate in Derry and Strabane stands at 1,768 cases per 100,000 people. That is almost double the next highest rate, which is 932.8 per 100,000 in Belfast.