There have been no new deaths and 390 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today;

· 189 are men /199 are women

· 66% are under 45 years of age

· 36% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 45 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 209 cases are in Dublin, 27 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway,14 in Kildare, 14 in Monaghan, 7 in Roscommon, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Waterford, 7 in Wexford, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Longford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Meath, 5 in Offaly, 5 in Sligo, with the remaining 23 cases in 8 counties.

A further 220 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, while no new deaths have been reported in the region.

Over a third of Covid-19 cases have been among those aged 24 or younger in the last two weeks, according to new figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

It comes as a 20 year old student has described the “deathbed” experience he faced following a diagnosis with the disease two weeks ago.

The Government is expected to decide at the end of the week whether additional restrictions are required across four more counties after a spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday night, with public health teams closely monitoring Cork, Wicklow, Galway and Louth.

A Cork-based GP has said he would be very surprised if the county was not moved to Level Three of the Living with Covid-19 plan due to its rising cases.