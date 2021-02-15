James Cox
Additional reporting by Cillian Doyle.
821 additional Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, with no new deaths reported.
In the South East,
Wexford has confirmed the highest case figure in the region with 23 new cases of the virus.
Waterford has 11 new infections while Tipperary, Carlow and Kilkenny all have less than 5 new cases.
Meanwhile, the locations of 37 mass vaccination centres where Covid-19 vaccines will be rolled out to the general population have been confirmed.
At least one centre will be located in each county across the State, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Monday.
Vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and GP surgeries. However, once the Republic’s rollout ramps up, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres after self-registering online.
The locations include hotels, conference centres, sports arenas and a golf club. Each has been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport and parking, the Department of Health said.
Size and operating hours — based on vaccine supply and catchment area need — will vary in each, while the design and layout of the centres will also incorporate “learnings” from Covid-19 swabbing centres.
Ireland’s mass vaccination centres:
|County
|Site Name
|Site Address
|Carlow
|The Seven Oaks Hotel
|Athy Road, Carlow
|Cavan
|Kilmore Hotel
|Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan
|Clare
|West County Hotel
|Limerick Road, Ennis, Co Clare
|Cork
|Páirc Uí Chaoimh
|The Marina, Cork City
|Cork
|City Hall Cork
|City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre, Cork City
|Cork
|MTU Campus Melbourn Building
|Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork
|Cork
|Bantry PCC
|Bantry, Co Cork
|Cork
|Mallow GAA Club
|Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Co Cork
|Donegal
|Letterkenny Institute of Technology
|Port Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
|Dublin
|Aviva Stadium
|Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
|Dublin
|Citywest Convention Centre
|Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin
|Dublin
|Helix Theatre DCU
|DCU Santry
|Dublin
|TU Dublin Campus
|Grangegorman
|Galway
|Galway Racecourse
|Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway
|Kerry
|Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre
|Bypass Road, Killarney, Co Kerry
|Kerry
|Kerry Sports Academy
|North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Co Kerry
|Kildare
|Punchestown Racecourse
|Punchestown, Naas, Co Kildare
|Kilkenny
|Cillin Hill Conference Centre
|Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny
|Laois
|Midlands Park Hotel
|Jessop St., Portlaoise, Co Laois
|Leitrim
|Primary Care Centre
|Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
|Limerick
|Radisson Hotel
|Ennis Road, Limerick
|Longford*
|Longford Slashers GAA
|Longford Town
|Louth
|Fairways Hotel
|Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co Louth
|Mayo
|Breaffy House Resort
|Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo
|Meath
|Simmonstown GAA Club Navan
|Simmonstown Gales GAA, Co Meath
|Monaghan
|Hillgrove Hotel
|Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan
|Offaly*
|Faithful Field GAA Centre
|Kilcormac, Tullamore, Co Offaly
|Roscommon
|Abbey Hotel,
|Galway Road, Co Roscommon
|Sligo
|Sligo IT Sports Arena
|Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co Sligo
|Tipperary
|Abbeycourt Hotel
|Nenagh, Co Tipperary
|Tipperary
|The Clonmel Park Hotel
|Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
|Waterford
|WIT Arena
|WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford
|Westmeath
|International Arena AIT
|Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath.
|Westmeath
|Bloomfield House Hotel
|Mullingar, Co Westmeath
|Wexford
|Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy
|The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
|Wicklow
|Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre
|Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co Wicklow
|Wicklow
|Charlsland Golf Club
|Greystones, Co Wicklow
*Contracts at these venues are to be finalised, according to the Department of Health.