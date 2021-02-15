James Cox

Additional reporting by Cillian Doyle.

821 additional Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, with no new deaths reported.

In the South East,


Wexford has confirmed the highest case figure in the region with 23 new cases of the virus.

Waterford has 11 new infections while Tipperary, Carlow and Kilkenny all have less than 5 new cases.

Meanwhile, the locations of 37 mass vaccination centres where Covid-19 vaccines will be rolled out to the general population have been confirmed.

At least one centre will be located in each county across the State, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Monday.

Vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and GP surgeries. However, once the Republic’s rollout ramps up, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres after self-registering online.

The locations include hotels, conference centres, sports arenas and a golf club. Each has been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport and parking, the Department of Health said.

Size and operating hours — based on vaccine supply and catchment area need — will vary in each, while the design and layout of the centres will also incorporate “learnings” from Covid-19 swabbing centres.

Ireland’s mass vaccination centres:

County Site Name Site Address
Carlow The Seven Oaks Hotel Athy Road, Carlow
Cavan Kilmore Hotel Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan
Clare West County Hotel Limerick Road, Ennis, Co Clare
Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh The Marina, Cork City
Cork City Hall Cork City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre, Cork City
Cork MTU Campus Melbourn Building Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork
Cork Bantry PCC Bantry, Co Cork
Cork Mallow GAA Club Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Co Cork
Donegal Letterkenny Institute of Technology Port Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Dublin Aviva Stadium Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Dublin Citywest Convention Centre Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin
Dublin Helix Theatre DCU DCU Santry
Dublin TU Dublin Campus Grangegorman
Galway Galway Racecourse Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway
Kerry Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre Bypass Road, Killarney, Co Kerry
Kerry Kerry Sports Academy North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Co Kerry
Kildare Punchestown Racecourse Punchestown, Naas, Co Kildare
Kilkenny Cillin Hill Conference Centre Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny
Laois Midlands Park Hotel Jessop St., Portlaoise, Co Laois
Leitrim Primary Care Centre Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim
Limerick Radisson Hotel Ennis Road, Limerick
Longford* Longford Slashers GAA Longford Town
Louth Fairways Hotel Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co Louth
Mayo Breaffy House Resort Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo
Meath Simmonstown GAA Club Navan Simmonstown Gales GAA, Co Meath
Monaghan Hillgrove Hotel Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan
Offaly* Faithful Field GAA Centre Kilcormac, Tullamore, Co Offaly
Roscommon Abbey Hotel, Galway Road, Co Roscommon
Sligo Sligo IT Sports Arena Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co Sligo
Tipperary Abbeycourt Hotel Nenagh, Co Tipperary
Tipperary The Clonmel Park Hotel Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary
Waterford WIT Arena WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford
Westmeath International Arena AIT Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath.
Westmeath Bloomfield House Hotel Mullingar, Co Westmeath
Wexford Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford
Wicklow Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co Wicklow
Wicklow Charlsland Golf Club Greystones, Co Wicklow

*Contracts at these venues are to be finalised, according to the Department of Health.

