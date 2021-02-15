James Cox

Additional reporting by Cillian Doyle.

821 additional Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, with no new deaths reported.

In the South East,

Wexford has confirmed the highest case figure in the region with 23 new cases of the virus.

Waterford has 11 new infections while Tipperary, Carlow and Kilkenny all have less than 5 new cases.

Meanwhile, the locations of 37 mass vaccination centres where Covid-19 vaccines will be rolled out to the general population have been confirmed.

At least one centre will be located in each county across the State, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said on Monday.

Vaccines are currently being administered in healthcare settings and GP surgeries. However, once the Republic’s rollout ramps up, many people will be offered their vaccination in these centres after self-registering online.

The locations include hotels, conference centres, sports arenas and a golf club. Each has been selected based on population density, ease of access, transport and parking, the Department of Health said.

Size and operating hours — based on vaccine supply and catchment area need — will vary in each, while the design and layout of the centres will also incorporate “learnings” from Covid-19 swabbing centres.

Ireland’s mass vaccination centres:

County Site Name Site Address Carlow The Seven Oaks Hotel Athy Road, Carlow Cavan Kilmore Hotel Dublin Rd, Killygarry, Cavan Clare West County Hotel Limerick Road, Ennis, Co Clare Cork Páirc Uí Chaoimh The Marina, Cork City Cork City Hall Cork City Hall, Anglesea St. Centre, Cork City Cork MTU Campus Melbourn Building Melbourn Rd, Bishopstown, Cork Cork Bantry PCC Bantry, Co Cork Cork Mallow GAA Club Mallow GAA Club,Carrigoon, Co Cork Donegal Letterkenny Institute of Technology Port Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal Dublin Aviva Stadium Landsdowne Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Dublin Citywest Convention Centre Citywest Hotel, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin Dublin Helix Theatre DCU DCU Santry Dublin TU Dublin Campus Grangegorman Galway Galway Racecourse Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit, Galway Kerry Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre Bypass Road, Killarney, Co Kerry Kerry Kerry Sports Academy North Campus, Dromtacker, Tralee, Co Kerry Kildare Punchestown Racecourse Punchestown, Naas, Co Kildare Kilkenny Cillin Hill Conference Centre Dublin Road, Leggettsrath, Kilkenny Laois Midlands Park Hotel Jessop St., Portlaoise, Co Laois Leitrim Primary Care Centre Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim Limerick Radisson Hotel Ennis Road, Limerick Longford* Longford Slashers GAA Longford Town Louth Fairways Hotel Dublin Rd, Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co Louth Mayo Breaffy House Resort Breaffy, Castlebar, Co Mayo Meath Simmonstown GAA Club Navan Simmonstown Gales GAA, Co Meath Monaghan Hillgrove Hotel Old Armagh Rd, Latlorcan, Monaghan Offaly* Faithful Field GAA Centre Kilcormac, Tullamore, Co Offaly Roscommon Abbey Hotel, Galway Road, Co Roscommon Sligo Sligo IT Sports Arena Sligo IT, Ash Ln, Bellanode, Co Sligo Tipperary Abbeycourt Hotel Nenagh, Co Tipperary Tipperary The Clonmel Park Hotel Poppyfields, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary Waterford WIT Arena WIT Sports Campus, Carriagnore, Waterford Westmeath International Arena AIT Dublin Road, Athlone, Co Westmeath. Westmeath Bloomfield House Hotel Mullingar, Co Westmeath Wexford Riverside Hotel Enniscorthy The Promenade, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford Wicklow Arklow Bay Hotel & Conference Centre Sea Rd, Ferrybank, Arklow, Co Wicklow Wicklow Charlsland Golf Club Greystones, Co Wicklow

*Contracts at these venues are to be finalised, according to the Department of Health.