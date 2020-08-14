No further Covid-19 related deaths have occurred today, while 67 additional cases have been recorded.

The additional confirmed cases were made up of 18 in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, nine in Clare, five in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases were in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

There has now been a total of 1,774 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland along with 26,995 confirmed cases.

Under 45

Of the new cases, 70% were people aged under 45, 35 men and 32 women. Outbreaks and close contacts with confirmed cases made up 38 of the new cases while 16 were associated with community transmission.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The Department of Health has urged people to continue using the Covid Tracker app and to phone their GP and self-isolate. after the onset of any Covid-19 symptoms.

In Northern Ireland, one person under 40 died from Covid-19 today while a further 74 people tested positive for the virus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the North to 6,299.

The death was the first in the North in four days, bringing the total death toll there to 558.

Zero Covid

The ‘Zero Covid Island’ group has warned that the Republic is “sleep-walking towards a major surge of infections”. The group presented its plan to the Oireachtas special committee on Covid-19 on Thursday.