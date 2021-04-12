James Cox

No further Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland today, while 394 additional cases have been confirmed.

There has been a total of 4,785 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 241,330 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

179 are men/214 are women.

75 per cent are under 45 years of age.

The median age is 33 years old.

In the South East there are 6 new cases in Waterford, less than 5 in each Wexford, Kilkenny and Tipperary while Carlow has recorded no new cases.

As of 8am today, 227 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 22 additional Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Irish hospitals in the past 24 hours.

As of April 10th, 1,058,394 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

745,363 people have received their first dose.

313,031 people have received their second dose.