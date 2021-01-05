Kenneth Fox

Monaghan is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 with a rate of 1119.1, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Across the country rates continue to rise as yesterday Ireland recorded a new high of 6,110 new cases and six new deaths.

From the period of December 21st up until midnight on January 3rd, Monaghan recorded 687 new cases of Covid-19.

The county with the second highest incidence rate is Louth which is at 1031.2, followed by Limerick which has a rate of 979.0.

Louth recorded a total 1,329 new cases during this 14-day period while Limerick recorded 1,908 cases.

Overall, Ireland recorded 27,754 new cases of Covid-19 over this 14-day period and the country’s incidence rate is now at 582.84.

During this period 684 people were admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and 12 people were admitted to ICU. There were 950 cases associated with clusters and 463 healthcare workers contracted Covid-19.

The HPSC said that 2,137 cases were from a close contact with a confirmed case and community transmission accounted for 1,203 cases. They said that 24, 060 cases are still under investigation.

Due to the surge in cases in recent days much of the data around the most likely transmission source is incomplete, the HPSC stated.

Age breakdown

The median age of cases during this period was 35 years of age.

Those aged between 25-34 years of age accounted for the most cases with 5,563, followed by 19-24 year olds who accounted for 4,417 new cases during this period.

In terms of hospitalisation, 75-84 year olds accounted for 129 people who were admitted to hospital, while 65-74 year olds accounted for 92 people who were admitted to hospital.

As of 8am this morning there are 817 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 76 people in ICU.