Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 with a rate of 223.6, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From the period of November 16th up until midnight on November 29th, Donegal recorded a total of 356 new cases of Covid-19.

The county with the second highest rate is Louth which is currently at 179.2, followed by Limerick which has a rate of 142.6.

Louth recorded a total of 231 new cases during this period, while Limerick recorded 278 new cases.

Overall, Ireland recorded 4,248 new cases of the virus during this 14-day period, with the country’s current incidence rate now standing at 89.21.

Ireland is now only second to Iceland (52.4) when it comes to having the lowest 14 day incidence rate in Europe.

The number of cases which ended up in hospitalisation during this period was 284, while 10 people ended up in ICU with the virus.

There were 1,295 cases of Covid-19 associated with clusters and 490 healthcare workers who contracted the virus.

Age breakdown

The median age of cases during this 14-day period was 34 years of age.

35-44 years old accounted for the most cases during this period with 677 cases, followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 634 cases of Covid-19.

Those aged between 75 and 84 accounted for the most hospitalisations with 76 people, while people aged 85 years and over accounted for 49 people.

This comes as yesterday, one further Covid-19 related death was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland along with 306 additional cases.

It means there has now been a total of 2,053 Covid-19 related deaths in the country along with 72,544 confirmed cases.