Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Cavan remains the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000, according to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillance centre.

From the period of October 10th up until midnight on October 23rd, Cavan recorded a total of 748 new cases of Covid-19.

Meath is the county with the second highest 14 day incidence rate at 652.7, followed by Westmeath which has an incidence rate of 448.3.

In total Meath recorded 1,273 new cases of the virus during that period and Westmeath recorded 398 cases.

Overall, Ireland recorded 14,424 new cases of Covid-19 during this period and the national 14 day incidence rate now stands at 302.91.

The number of cases resulting in hospitalisation during the same period was 369 and the number of people admitted to ICU was 20.

The total number of cases associated with clusters was 3,587, which was close to a quarter of all cases at 24.87 per cent.

The median age of cases during the same period was 32 years of age.

Age breakdown

15-24 year olds accounted for the most cases during this 14 day period with, 3735 new cases of Covid-19.

That was followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 2324 cases and 35-44 year olds who accounted 1979 new cases.

In terms of hospitalisaton, 75-84 years old accounted for the most with 80 cases, followed by 65-74 year olds who accounted for 67 people being hospitalised.

That same age group also accounted for the most people who were admitted to ICU during this period, with eight people.

