The highest ever amount of daily Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland last night.

1,205 new infections have been recorded here, along with 3 further deaths.

27 of the new cases are in Wexford

Gorey has one of the highest 14-day incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country, at 533.

The Town in County Wexford has seen a rise of over 400 percent in the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19, to 533.

Elsewhere in the region, 19 new positive cases have been identified in Waterford, 8 in Kilkenny, 6 in Carlow and 5 in Tipperary.

In the Republic, Cavan is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate per 100,000 in Ireland with a rate of 639.3, according to Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) data.

During the period from October 1st up until midnight on October 14th, the county recorded 487 cases of Covid-19.

Donegal is the county with the second highest incidence rate in Ireland with a rate of 367.5, while Meath has the third highest rate in the country at 355.8.

Overall, the latest figures from the HPSC shows there have been 9, 843 cases of Covid-19 in this 14 day period. The country’s current 14 day incidence now sits at 206.7.

3, 031 cases during this period were associated with clusters, while 276 cases ended up in hospitalisation.

4,829 cases during the same period were from close contact with a confirmed case, which overall is close to half of all cases at 49.06 per cent.

69 cases during this period were travel related according to the HPSC, while only five per cent of cases during this period were healthcare workers, who accounted for 52 cases.

Age breakdown

The majority of cases during the 14 day period were people between 15-24 years of age, who accounted for 2722 cases.

This was followed by 25-34 year olds who accounted for 1743 cases, followed by 35-44 year olds who made up 1360 cases.

Overall during this period 21 people were admitted to ICU and 276 people were hospitalised with Covid-19.

65-74 year olds accounted for 33 per cent of all ICU admissions during this period, as seven people in that age group were in ICU.

In terms of hospitalisation, 75-84 year olds accounted for the most with 58 cases which was followed 55-64 year olds who accounted for 44 cases in hospital.