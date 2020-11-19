A further four Covid-19 related deaths have been confirmed by the Department of Health along with 429 additional cases.

There has been a total of 2,010 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland along with 69,473 confirmed cases.

Of the cases confirmed this evening, there are 12 in Tipperary, the highest in the region.

Kilkenny and Carlow both have 9, Wexford has 8 and Waterford has confirmed 7 new new cases of the virus.

Wexford continues to be the county with the lowest incidence rate in the Republic for the 8th day in a row.

Meanwhile, a leader within the Government’s three-party coalition has argued for the reopening of various sectors of the country, following the current lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Leader of the Green Party, Eamon Ryan, said he would like to see people returning to their workplace one a day a week.

The Transport and Environment Minister said he also backed the reopening of shops, gyms, golf courses, galleries and churches to support people’s mental health, insisting they were “safe” environments.

“What we need to do as we return now, is to promote the controlled environments,” he said.

“That includes the reopening of retail, I think retailers have done a controlled job so we can do that.

“I would also argue, the likes of a gallery or a gym or a golf course or a church, there are so many aspects in our daily life that are really important to us, which are safe.”