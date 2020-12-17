A Covid-19 outbreak has been confirmed at Borris Vocational School in Carlow.

An “outbreak” is defined as “two or more cases of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection regardless of symptom status.” or “A cluster/outbreak, with one laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19, and at least one additional case of illness with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection (as per the COVID-19 case definition)”

In a statement to Beat news, the Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board says:

“Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board can confirm that the HSE have notified the management of Borris Vocational School of a small number of positive cases of Covid-19 in members of the school community. The identity of the individuals concerned is private and confidential.

Borris Vocational School has informed their school community that a detailed examination by Public Health/HSE has identified and communicated with any close contacts.

The school continues to monitor the situation in line with protocols set out by HSE and Department of Education and Skills for the Safe and Sustainable Re-opening of Schools.

KCETB and Borris Vocational School send their best wishes to those concerned.”