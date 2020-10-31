Kenneth Fox

The Department of Health has confirmed a further five deaths and 416 new cases of Covid-19 this evening.

It brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland to 1,913.

The figures this evening brings the total number of confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland to 61,456.

There are currently 322 in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 42 people in ICU with the virus.

Of the cases notified today, the Department of Health said: 186 are men and 230 are women, 64 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 34 years old

In term of the location of today’s cases: 87 are in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties.