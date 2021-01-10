A further 6,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded this evening in the Republic with 8 additional deaths.

In the South East,

Wexford has the highest case figure in the region with 405.

Waterford has 320, Tipperary has 239, Kilkenny has 163 while Carlow has 107.

Of the cases notified today:

3,252 are men / 3,595 are women

60% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old.

The country’s 14 day incidence rate per 100 thousand people is 1,291.2.

As of 2pm today, 1,452 COVID-19 patients are in Irish hospitals, of which 125 are in ICU.

100 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.