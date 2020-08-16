An additional 66 cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland today, bringing the total to 27,257.

This is an improvement of Saturday’s figures when 200 cases were confirmed, the highest daily increase since May.

No additional death have been reported to the Department of Health, leaving the death toll from the virus at 1,774.

Earlier today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin met with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn to discuss the increasing number of daily confirmed cases in the country.

Mr Martin said the he was deeply concerned with the upsurge in cases.

Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate has now reached 22.1, once again surpassing the UK’s rate of 18.6.

Testing in meat plants was increased this week following a number of outbreaks in factories, which was a contributing factor in the decision to reimpose lockdown measures in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

On Saturday, Kildare recorded the highest number of cases, with 81, followed by Dublin with 56 cases.

Although the three midlands counties were singled-out for an increase in the number of clusters in the area, a map on the Department of Health website, showing all clusters in the country, shows outbreaks of the virus are being noted nationwide.

In the North, 27 additional cases of the virus were confirmed today, while no new Covid-19 deaths were recorded.

The total number of positive cases in Northern Ireland is 6,391.

Earlier this week, quarantine rules changed in the North as more countries were added to the UK’s quarantine list.

The new restrictions came into effect at 4am yesterday, meaning travellers from France, the Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, the Turks & Caicos Islands, and Aruba are required to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving into Northern Ireland or other parts of the UK.

