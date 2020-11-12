Today, the National Public Health Emergency Team has confirmed 395 additional cases of Covid-19 and one death.

The national 14-day incidence rate is now 135 cases per 100,000, while the median age is 36.

In South East, there are 6 new casse in Tipperary – while less than 5 cases have been recorded in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.

Wexford now has the lowest incidence rate in the Republic with 49.4 cases per 100,000 population.

Ireland now has the second lowest incidence rate in Europe according to figures from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the North, 548 cases of the virus were confirmed today with 15 new deaths.

This comes as the Northern Ireland executive are debating whether or not to extend current restrictions as their four-week circuit breaker lockdown is due to end.

Politicians in Stormont have so far been unable to reach a decision on what to do next, with confusion regarding the North’s lockdown end date also causing concern.

Earlier today, it emerged that Stormont representatives had thought the restrictions were due to end at midnight tonight, while they are not due to end until midnight on Friday.

South of the Border, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil today that he would advise people hoping to travel home to Ireland for Christmas to not book their tickets yet.

Mr Varadkar said it was “too soon” for people to be booking travel as an increase in international travel could lead to a surge in infections here.

The Government are also thought to be considering a limit for close contacts over the Christmas period, asking people to keep their contacts “family orientated”.