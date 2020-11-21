The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,022 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 20th November, the HPSC has been notified of 344 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 70,143* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the South East,

Waterford has the highest rise of cases in the region (12), Kilkenny (9), Wexford (2) with Carlow and Tipperary having less than 5 new cases.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 185 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

127 in Dublin, 46 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 22 in Donegal, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 103 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 269 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 32 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

