There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday 5th December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the South East,

Kilkenny confirmed 13 new cases – the highest in the region.

Carlow has 8 new infections of the virus, Tipperary has 7 while both Waterford and Wexford has less than 5 new cases

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men / 168 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.