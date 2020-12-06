There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has now been a total of 2,099 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Saturday 5th December, the HPSC has been notified of 301 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 74,246* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
In the South East,
Kilkenny confirmed 13 new cases – the highest in the region.
Carlow has 8 new infections of the virus, Tipperary has 7 while both Waterford and Wexford has less than 5 new cases
Of the cases notified today:
- 133 are men / 168 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 32 years old
- 119 in Dublin, 32 in Donegal, 16 in Cork,13 in Kildare,13 in Kilkenny and the remaining 108 cases are spread across 18 other counties.
As of 2pm today, 231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 8 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.