The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
There has been a total of 2,126 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Sunday 13th December, the HPSC has been notified of 264 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
In the South East,
Wexford has recorded the highest new case figure in the region with 14 new infections.
Kilkenny has 10, Carlow has 9, Waterford has 8 while Tipperary has 5 new cases
Of the cases notified today;
- 128 are men / 134 are women
- 65% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 36 years old
- 79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.
As of 2pm today 215 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.