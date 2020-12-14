The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 2,126 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 13th December, the HPSC has been notified of 264 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 76,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

In the South East,

Wexford has recorded the highest new case figure in the region with 14 new infections.

Kilkenny has 10, Carlow has 9, Waterford has 8 while Tipperary has 5 new cases

Of the cases notified today;

128 are men / 134 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

79 in Dublin, 24 in Donegal, 19 in Kerry, 18 in Limerick, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Wexford and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties.

As of 2pm today 215 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.