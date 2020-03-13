20 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic bringing the number of infections to 90.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland has recorded its biggest increase so far in Covid-19 cases.

Another nine positive cases were detected today, bringing the tally in the North to 29.

Beat News contacted both the regional and national HSE press offices earlier today and they can neither confirm nor deny information on whereabouts of cases.

Please be advised that the HSE and the Department of Health are not providing information about individual activations of preparedness plans or about individual cases of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

More to follow…