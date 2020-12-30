A further 1,718 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Republic this evening with 13 additional deaths.

It’s the highest number of daily cases recorded since the pandemic began.

In the South East,

Kilkenny has the highest case figure in the region with 57 new cases followed by 53 in Wexford.

Waterford has 26 new infections, Tipperary has 23 while Carlow has the lowest in the region with 19

Of the cases notified today;

853 are men / 863 are women

66% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

358 in Dublin, 164 in Cork, 155 in Louth, 150 in Donegal, 112 in Galway and the remaining 779 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 455 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 60 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.