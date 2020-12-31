A further 1,620 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Ireland this with 12 additional deaths.

In the South East,

Wexford has the highest case figure of the virus with 58 new cases.

Waterford has 37 new infections, Tipperary has 32 while both Carlow and Kilkenny has 29 new cases each

Of the cases notified today:

794 are men / 819 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

498 in Dublin, 203 in Limerick, 89 in Galway, 73 in Cork, 67 in Mayo and the remaining 690 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today, 490 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 58 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The 7 day incidence rate is 182.9.