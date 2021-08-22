He also said that almost 6.6 million vaccine doses have been administered to date, with 91 per cent of adults partially vaccinated and 85 per cent fully jabbed. About 135,000 children aged 12 to 15 have registered for a vaccine, while 77,000 have received a single dose, Mr Reid added.
Vaccinations continue this weekend. Almost 6.6M now administered. 91% of adults partially vaccinated & 85% fully. 135,000 12-15s registered & 77,000 now administered. But the threat is still very real as 314 #covid19 patients now hospitalised & 54 in ICU. Take good care @HSELive— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 22, 2021
Covid: 1,688 cases as hospitalisations at highest level in five months
22 August 2021
A further 1,688 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic on Sunday. It comes as the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen to the highest level seen in almost five months. Figures on Sunday morning showed more than 300 people in hospital with the disease, for the first time since March. Hospitalised cases increased from 259 on Saturday to 314 on Sunday morning, while a later update showed the number of people in intensive care had also increased to 59. The chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE) Paul Reid described the figures as a “very real” threat.