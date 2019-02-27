The Tánaiste says the Government will not be found wanting if there is a chaotic Brexit.

Simon Coveney has been addressing the Dáil as mammoth Brexit legislation makes its way through the house.

Talks are still underway in Brussels to break the Brexit deadlock without compromising the backstop.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said plans are being put in place for EU support in the event of a no deal Brexit.

He said: “There is an ongoing discussion between the European Commission, in particular, Commissioner Hogan, and the Government to look at the most appropriate ways in which we can support and sustain the Irish agri-food industry, the beef industry in particular, through a transition even if it is a semi-chaotic one as a result of a no-deal Brexit.

“I don’t believe that the European Commission or the Irish Government will be found wanting.”

Meanwhile, prominent Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg says he could support the Brexit deal – if there is a time limit on the backstop.

Yesterday, the British Prime Minister revealed plans to hold a vote on delaying Britain’s departure if MPs reject her deal and vote against a no deal Brexit.

But Jacob Rees-Mogg – who heads the strongly pro-leave European Research Group of Tory MPs – said he is not in favour of a delay.

He said: “What’s quite interesting about this delay if it were to happen is that we would still face the same position at the end of June unless there is a deal that can get through parliament.

“I’d be much happier to leave on March 29.”

