By Cillian Doyle.

It’s important couples who are due to get married in the coming weeks have clarity on numbers for receptions, according to one hotel manager.

The number of people who can attend a wedding reception has doubled from 25 to 50 as part of the easing of restrictions from today.

It’s due to increase to 100 in August.

General Manager of the Woodford Dolmen Hotel in Carlow, Colin Duggan, says it’s hard for hotels to assure customers that their reception will be able to go ahead as planned:

“It is important that they get clarity in what they can do.”

“The government really needs to look at that for them especially for those waiting for August hoping to get to 100 people which was announced 2 months ago and they have made plans around that – and in a lot of cases, they have changed their booking three or four times.