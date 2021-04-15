Tom Tuite

A couple has been sent forward for trial following an investigation into organised prostitution, money laundering and brothel keeping in Dublin.

Mother-of-one, Nicolina Velic, 25, who is originally from Romania but lives at Abbot Court, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire, was arrested as part of an investigation by the Garda Organised Prostitution Investigations Unit. She appeared again at Dublin District Court today when she was served with a book of evidence.

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Andrew Lambe told the court Ms Velic was accused of 43 offences for organising prostitution, brothel keeping at a number of locations, money laundering in relation to crime proceeds, and using false instruments.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial indictment.

Judge Michael Walsh today ordered her to face trial at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

She will face her next hearing on June 11th along with her partner Hani Ali Showky, 44, who was served with a book of evidence on 85 connected charges on Tuesday.

Legal aid

Legal aid including representation of senior counsel was granted following an application by solicitor Tracy Horan who represents Ms Velic.

She said the case related to the largest investigation into an alleged ring of this kind. Strict bail conditions have been imposed.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how she will plead, was also warned she must not have any contact with witnesses or potential witnesses. She also has to sign on three days a week at Dun Laoghaire garda station and reside at her current address and had to hand over her passport.

Ms Velic, who is on social welfare, must remain contactable at all times. The district court has heard the case followed a “huge investigation”, which spans multiple properties across the city: in Smithfield, Rathmines, Santry, and Northwood.

Her partner, Hani Ali Showky, 44, also with an address at Abbot Court, Cualanor, Dun Laoghaire, was charged with 85 connected offences.

He is also accused of connected offences for organising prostitution, brothel keeping at a number of locations, money laundering, and using false instruments.

Mr Showky, an Egyptian national, has lived in Ireland for 10 years.