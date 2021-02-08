A dog missing for two weeks was found in the Wicklow mountains and reunited with her owners this weekend.

Jean-Francois Bonnet and Ciara Nolan were out for a hike on Lugnaquilla, close to where they live in Co Wicklow on Saturday.

Near the summit they found an 8-year-old golden retriever called Neesha, who was “frozen”.

She was cold and weak and could not bark or stand, they said.



The couple gave her clothes and carried her back down the mountain, a journey of about 10km.

They brought the dog to their house, where they fed her and warmed her up. The pair then contacted an animal rescue group, which managed to track down her owners.

A video of the rescue has been widely viewed and shared online, with some 350,000 views on TikTok and 200,000 views on Twitter.