A Dublin couple have been found safe and well at a golf club in Co. Wexford following extensive searches.

The couple were found by a search and rescue party at St. Helen’s Bay Golf Course yesterday.

It’s the second time the couple have gone missing in the space of three months.

Bernard and Carol Devine, both aged 53, disappeared on Tuesday last from their Portmarnock home.

The pair’s BMW had been located over 180km south at Our Lady’s Island, Co. Wexford on Saturday last.

The find helped localise searches to the Wexford area across the weekend where the couple were found on Monday with the aid of the Civil Defence, three Coast Guard Units, a Coast Guard Helicopter, the Garda Dog Unit, and the Search and Rescue Dogs Association.

The Irish Mirror reports that Bernard and Carol were declared missing in September last when the car they were driving was found in Tyrone with keys in the ignition.

The Mirror also reports that the couple is believed to be involved in talks with a bank, solicitors and the Land Registry over alleged complications related to the sale of their home.

A Garda spokesperson noted that no further action is required on the missing persons case and would like to thank the public for their cooperation.

Image: St. Helen’s Bay Golf Club