A couple who lived in Dublin has been chosen to be the new caretakers of the Great Basket Island off Co Kerry.

Eoin Boyle and Annie Birney were selected after about 45,000 people applied for the two summer jobs.



The first guests of the season are arriving at the island later today.

Eoin Boyle says it is a beautiful place to call home for the next few months:

“We just loved the whole idea behind it and finally decided we had to put our hat in the ring and see what comes of it.

“We’re so lucky to be here and to have made it through [despite] all the interest.”

Image: Great Blasket Island Facebook Page.