A couple are facing an appearance before Kilkenny District Court after their vehicle was found to be loaded with stolen toiletries.

According to Kilkennynow.ie, local Gardaí with support from the Armed Support Unit tracked and stopped the vehicle after it was spotted speeding on the M9 in the early hours of Thursday morning last.

Following a search of the vehicle, 19 bottles of tanning mousse, a large amount of deodorant and several other miscellaneous toiletry items were found.

It later emerged that the items were stolen from a supermarket in Carlow and a pharmacy in Co. Dublin earlier that day.

Two suspects and a juvenile were taken to Thomastown Garda Station for questioning, following which the male was charged with the theft and possession of stolen property and the female with the possession of stolen property.