By Dean Egan.

Counties along the south coast could be hit by flooding this morning.

A status yellow rainfall alert is in place for Waterford, Cork and Kerry until 4pm.

While a yellow wind warning is also in effect for the same counties, along with Wexford.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says people can expect heavy downpours:

“Well a very wet and windy morning, especially in southern counties.”

“That heavy rain and strong winds will continue in southern counties into the afternoon.”

“There is a risk of up to 40 or 50mm of rain falling in the south.”