Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is set to become the first local authority to ban certain single-use plastics.

Retailers and organisations who ignore the rules could face fines of up to €500.

Under these draft bye-laws, the likes of supermarkets, takeaways and other food businesses in the Dun Laoghaire Rathdown county council area would be banned from selling or supplying certain single-use plastics.

Retailers and companies who use the likes of throwaway plastic containers, straws, utensils and even bottles could be hit with a fine.

They would have to be replaced with biodegradable options.

The ban was proposed by Fine Gael councillor Barry Ward, who says we need to address the wilfull proliferation of single-use plastics.

He has got the backing of the full council for a public consultation on the idea.