All residential areas across Dublin City are to see speed limits cut to 30km/h under new laws that will begin next year.

According to the Irish Times, members of the council’s traffic committee will be asked to approve the lower limits at a meeting this week.

It follows a public consultation that received more than 900 submissions, 700 of which supported slower speeds.

The changes will be introduced in three phases, starting with north-western suburbs such as Finglas, Ballymun and Santry.